

CTV Regina





A man was arrested late Saturday night after he tried to rob a Regina business with a gun.

Officers were called to a business in the 2100 block of 11th Avenue around 9:30 p.m. According to police, a staff member was leaving for the night when a man approached him. The suspect pointed a gun at the staff member and then fired two rounds into the air, police said in a news release.

The suspect left the business, walking east on 11th Avenue. Police say several units were sent to the area and found a man who matched the suspect’s description walking on South Railway Street at Osler Street. He was arrested and police say he was carrying an imitation firearm.

Lance Wade Kakaway, 30, is facing multiple charges, including assault with a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. He is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on Feb. 1.