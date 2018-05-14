

CTV Regina





The RCMP has one man in custody after a homicide at Regina Beach.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Fairchild Avenue after reports of an assault on Sunday night and found a dead man inside. Another man was arrested and remains in police custody.

Police say there will be a police presence at the home for the next two days while officers continue to search for evidence.

An autopsy is being conducted on the dead man and no names have been released at this time.

The RCMP says there is no danger to the public and they are not seeking any other suspects in relation to the homicide.