Man arrested after multiple guns, drugs found in stolen vehicle: Moose Jaw police

A wanted man was found and arrested in Moose Jaw in the early morning hours of Feb. 9 after a stolen vehicle was found by police.

Officers of the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) found the vehicle at around 3:15 a.m. on Diefenbaker Drive. The driver of the vehicle appeared to be asleep, according to a news release.

Police prevented the vehicle from fleeing and managed to arrest the driver.

A shotgun, replica handguns and a machete were found in the vehicle.

Quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl were also found during the search.

According to MJPS, the driver gave police a false name but his identity was discovered with the help of his tattoos and photos on social media.

Police discovered the man was wanted for several crimes in Regina and was in violation of a probation order.

The accused was remanded into custody for an appearance in Provincial Court at a later date, police explained.