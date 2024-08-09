REGINA
Regina

    • Man arrested after person assaulted, robbed in west Regina neighbourhood: police

    Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Regina police have charged a 24-year-old man with robbery after they say a person was assaulted and robbed early Thursday morning in the city’s west end.

    According to a Regina police news release, officers were sent to the 5000 block of Sherwood Drive in the Normanview neighbourhood around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

    Police said the victim sustained minor injuries but was able to give officers a description of the suspect who fled the scene.

    They were arrested Thursday evening in the area of Nagel Crescent, police said.

    The accused made their first court appearance on Friday morning Regina police said.

    Canadian men's 4x100 team wins Olympic gold

    Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team has claimed Olympic gold. With Andre De Grasse running the anchor leg, the Canadians posted a winning time of 37.5 seconds in Friday's final.

