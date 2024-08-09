Man arrested after person assaulted, robbed in west Regina neighbourhood: police

Regina police have charged a 24-year-old man with robbery after they say a person was assaulted and robbed early Thursday morning in the city’s west end.

According to a Regina police news release, officers were sent to the 5000 block of Sherwood Drive in the Normanview neighbourhood around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said the victim sustained minor injuries but was able to give officers a description of the suspect who fled the scene.

They were arrested Thursday evening in the area of Nagel Crescent, police said.

The accused made their first court appearance on Friday morning Regina police said.