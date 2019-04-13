Man arrested after report of a shot fired on Montreal St.
A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file image.
CTV Regina
Published Saturday, April 13, 2019 3:10PM CST
A man is in custody after reports of a shot fired in the 1600 blk. of Montreal St. on Saturday afternoon.
Patrol members set up a perimeter after the house of interest was identified. East and westbound traffic was restricted in the area, but traffic returned to normal around 3:00 p.m.
The suspect was apprehended and the firearm has been located.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing but they do not have any other information to release right now.