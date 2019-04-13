

CTV Regina





A man is in custody after reports of a shot fired in the 1600 blk. of Montreal St. on Saturday afternoon.

Patrol members set up a perimeter after the house of interest was identified. East and westbound traffic was restricted in the area, but traffic returned to normal around 3:00 p.m.

The suspect was apprehended and the firearm has been located.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing but they do not have any other information to release right now.