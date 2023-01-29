Man arrested after threatening taxi driver with a knife: Regina police

Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested one man after he allegedly threatened a taxi driver.

Police were called to the area of 14th Ave and Robinson Street at around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 28, after it was reported that a man had a knife and was waving it towards a taxi driver after the taxi had dropped the man off.

When RPS arrived in the area, they found the man and he was arrested without incident.

A 28-year-old man from Strasbourg was charged with fraudulently obtaining transportation, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

The accused is set to make his first appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Jan. 30.