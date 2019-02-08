

A Regina man is charged with possession of stolen property and fraud after trying to pawn two different sets of property stolen during break and enters in January and February.

According to police, on Jan. 24 a home on the 300 block of Lorne Street was broken into and several items were stolen including electronics. The next day a number of items stolen were brought into a pawn shop by a person claiming the items to be his. On Jan. 30, a man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. The individual was released for court on the charges.

On Feb. 1, a large coin collection and jewelry were stolen from a house on the 2700 block of 24th Avenue.

Three days later, a man came into a pawn shop and tried to pawn some of the stolen property, but fled the scene before police arrived.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant on the 1400 block of Robinson Street, where a large portion of the stolen coin collection was recovered.

Justin Russell Desnomie, 37, was subsequently charged and held for court with two counts of possession of stolen property under $5000 and one count of fraud under $5000.

Desnomie made his first court appearance on these charges Friday morning.