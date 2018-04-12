Man arrested after two armed robberies
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 3:31PM CST
A man has been arrested and charged after two armed robberies at a business early Thursday morning.
Police were called to a restaurant in the 900 block of Victoria Avenue East around 12:35 a.m. for a report of a robbery. According to police, a man armed with a knife entered the restaurant and demanded money. He fled with an unknown amount of cash.
No one was injured in the robbery.
Around 5:20 a.m. Thursday, police were called to a business in the 100 block of Albert Street for another weapons offence. Police say the suspect had left before officers arrived. Officers saw a man walking on Albert Street and arrested him.
Police say the man was carrying a knife. Investigation determined the man was involved in both robberies.
Michael Wyman, 37, has been charged with robbery, breach of undertaking and carrying a concealed weapon.
He appeared in court on Thursday morning.