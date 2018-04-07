

A man who was allegedly involved in a robbery and sexual assault that happened earlier this year has been arrested and is facing charges.

Christopher Adam Seitz, 32, has been arrested and charged for robbery and sexual assault for an incident that happened on March 21, 2018 on the 1100 block of Victoria Avenue East.

During the incident, it’s alleged Seitz was armed with a knife. According to police, he demanded money and was able to flee the scene on foot.

Seitz was arrested on April 5 and made his first appearance in Provincial Court on April 6.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.