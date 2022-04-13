Man arrested and charged following investigation into fatal pedestrian crash on Sask. First Nation

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into a fatal crash on April 3 that killed a 52-year-old woman from George Gordon First Nation. (link to old article)

Police had received a report of a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian just before 10 p.m. on April 3 and said the vehicle involved did not stay at the scene.

Punnichy RCMP, Yorkton Forensic Identification Services and a Saskatchewan RCMP Collision Reconstructionist assisted with the investigation following the incident.

The accused, also from George Gordon First Nation was arrested and charged on Wednesday with failure to stop after an accident resulting in death.

The suspect will make his first court appearance on May 24 at Punnichy Provincial Court.