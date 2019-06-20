

A man is in custody after police say he robbed a business at gunpoint on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Victoria Avenue for a report of a robbery. A man wearing a bandana entered the business with a gun and demanded money. He fled the store with cash.

The suspect was arrested in a home in the 2000 block of Elliot Street. Police say they also recovered a gun.

Titus Henry Gordon, 24, has been charged with armed robbery using a firearm, disguise with intent and possession of firearm.

He made his first court appearance on Thursday morning.