REGINA -- Police have charged a man who they say was carrying several weapons near a business in north Regina on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 4400 block of Rochdale Boulevard around 2:20 p.m. for a report of a suspicious man. According to police, the man had a knife tucked into the waistband of his pants. The man fled the scene on foot when officers approached him, but returned about 20 minutes later and was arrested without incident.

Police say further investigation revealed the man was carrying a modified loaded rifle, a machete, an illegal substance and stolen property.

Peyton Stevenson, 22, is facing multiple charges, including possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and shoplifting.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.