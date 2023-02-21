Man arrested in connection with 2019 armed robbery: Sask. RCMP

Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP have found a man previously wanted on multiple charges, stemming from an armed robbery in March of 2019.

On Feb. 20, at around 12 p.m., police arrested a 27-year-old man at a home on Muscopwetung First Nation.

The suspect had been considered a “dangerous wanted individual” since June of 2021, after failing to appear before the Court of King’s Bench for a bail revocation hearing, a news release explained.

The suspect was facing multiple charges including robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent following an armed robbery at a business on Muscowpetung First Nation on March. 4, 2019.

RCMP issued an alert for the wanted male following his failure to appear in court.

The suspect's last known location was in Regina, but he was known to frequent Muscowpetung and Pasqua First Nations.

The accused appeared in provincial court in Regina on Feb. 21., RCMP said.