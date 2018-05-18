

CTV Regina





A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Regina for violating a court order to stay away from children under the age of 16.

Police say the man was spotted at a private school in the city interacting with students since April 27.

The interactions were reported to police, who determined that it was in violation of the suspect’s court order.

Cyril Osagyey Eguakun, 29, has since been charged with breach of probation. He made his first court appearance on the charges on Friday morning.