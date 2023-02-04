Man assaulted with 'glass object' in Regina’s downtown: Police

A man is facing an assault charge after striking another man with a glass object early Saturday morning.

On Feb. 4 at around 1:10 a.m., Regina police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Scarth Street after an assault was reported.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been hit in the face with a ‘glass object,’ a news release explained.

The victim suffered cuts to his face and had to be assessed by EMS at the scene, police explained.

Officers were able to find the man identified as the suspect and arrested him without incident.

As a result, a 37-year-old Regina man is facing a charge of assault causing bodily harm.

The accused is set to make his first appearance for this charge in Provincial Court on Mar. 8.