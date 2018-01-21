A Moose Jaw man was taken into custody by police after he sprayed officers with bear spray early Sunday morning.

Some officers were patrolling in the 0 blk of 1st Avenue NW, around 1:06 a.m., when a man was seen spraying people with bear spray, according to Moose Jaw Police. When police confronted him, he sprayed two of the officers. Police then chased and arrested the man.

Three police officers were treated for minor injuries. Two members of the public were treated by EMS at the scene and one was transported to a hospital.

A 23-year-old Moose Jaw man is set to face several assault and weapons charges. Other possible charges are pending.

The man is set to appear in court on Monday morning.