Man bitten by police dog after breaking into home, refusing to leave: Regina police say

A Regina man was treated for bite wounds after he refused to follow police orders to leave a home he allegedly broke into.

Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) arrived at the scene of suspected break-in at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 22 in North Central.

A resident reported that an unknown man had broken into a home on the 900 block of Athol Street. Officers ordered the man to show himself and exit the home.

“As a result of the suspect refusing to communicate with police or follow commands, a Police Service Dog was utilized to search the dwelling,” an RPS news release read.

According to RPS, the police dog “made contact” with the suspect and he was taken into custody without further incident.

The 39-year-old man Regina man was treated for dog bite related injuries before being detained.

He faces one count of break and enter with the intent to commit an indictable offence.