REGINA -- Regina police say a man on a probation order prohibiting him from possessing weapons found walking in Regina with a “large knife” now faces a slew of weapons charges.

According to a release, police found the man walking in the 2900 block of 5 Ave. with the knife in a sheath strapped to his chest from a strap on his backpack.

The man was then detained and found to be breeching his probation.

Once in custody, police found the man’s backpack contained zip guns, firearm parts, tools and drugs.

The man, 23, faces a series of weapons charges including carrying a concealed weapon, weapons trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon. He’s also been charged with possession of a scheduled substance and a number of offenses related to his probation order violations.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on these charges Monday morning.