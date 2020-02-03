REGINA -- Police have charged a man after he allegedly assaulted a woman and a security officer who tried to intervene on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Saskatchewan Drive around 1:50 p.m. after a call about a weapons offence. According to police, a man had assaulted a woman, and then assaulted a security officer who tried to stop the fight.

Police say the man also had a knife in his possession.

According to police, the man was found in the 2000 block of Hamilton Street walking with the woman they believe to be the assault victim. The man struggled with officers, police say, and the woman fled the scene. The man was taken to hospital for injuries described as minor.

Police say they are looking for the woman to take her statement.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with two counts of assault, resisting a police officer and failing to comply with a probation order.

He made his first court appearance on Monday morning.