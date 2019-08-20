

CTV News Regina





A man has been charged after police say there was an assault at a business on Albert Street early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a business in the 4200 block of Albert Street around 1:25 a.m. for a report of an assault. According to police, a man came into the business and stole some property. The suspect fought with an employee inside the store, and then assaulted a person outside the business before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was found in the area of 13th Avenue and Albert Street and arrested, police said in a news release.

Kristopher Jordan Holomay is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and theft. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.