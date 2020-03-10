Man charged after cocaine, hydromorphone pills found during vehicle stop
Published Tuesday, March 10, 2020 3:48PM CST
A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file image.
REGINA -- The Regina Drug Unit arrested a man after a large amount of drugs was found in a vehicle stopped on Highway 11, just outside of Regina.
Over 200 grams of cocaine was found inside the vehicle along with hydromorphone pills and cash.
The 24-year-old man from Regina is facing several charges related to drug possession and trafficking.
He will appear in Provincial Court on April 16, 2020.