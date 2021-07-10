REGINA -- A man is facing charges after police located explosives at an east Regina Superstore during an investigation on Friday.

Police responded to the store in the 2000 block of Prince of Wales Drive around 10:50 a.m., after a report of a possible explosive device.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) and RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) confirmed items dangerous to the public were present inside the store and in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Police closed a portion of Victoria Avenue East while EDU members worked to make the vehicle safe. Another team went inside the store and removed an item, which was taken to a secure location to be destroyed.

As a result of the investigation, 23-year-old Kyle Poag is facing numerous charges related to creating, delivering and possessing an explosive substance with intent to cause death or bodily injury; and uttering threats.

Poag is in custody and will make his first court appearance on July 12 at 9:30 a.m.