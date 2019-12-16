REGINA -- Police say a man has been arrested and charged after he fired a gun inside a home on Monday morning.

Officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of Atkinson Street around 6:30 a.m. According to police, a man inside the home and fired his gun three times.

Police say they surrounded the home and the man exited the home about three hours later. There was damage inside the home from the gun, but police say no one was injured.

Ryan Lavallee, 42, is facing multiple charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.