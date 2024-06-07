Man charged after hit and run in Regina that sent woman to hospital

A Moose Jaw man has been charged in a collision in Regina that sent a pedestrian to hospital on Thursday.

Officers responded to the report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Park Street, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

The pedestrian, an adult woman, was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of a silver truck fled the scene and police put a call to the public for assistance.

Police said the truck was found at 7:55 p.m. on Thursday and the suspect was arrested. The 37-year-old man from Moose Jaw is charged with failure to stop after an accident that results in bodily harm.

He will make his first court appearance on July 15.