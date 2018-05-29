

CTV Regina





A 27-year-old man has been charged after pointing an air soft gun at a police officer on Monday night.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Cameron Street just before midnight for a report of an abandoned stolen vehicle. According to police, officers were dealing with the vehicle when they were approached by a man. He started a verbal confrontation and then pointed what appeared to be a gun at police.

Police say the man was holding an air soft gun that looked like a real firearm. After a brief struggle, police say they were able to disarm the man and arrest him.

Michael David Blueeyes is facing multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer with a firearm, breach of a firearm and breach of probation.

He will make his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.