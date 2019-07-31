

CTV Regina





Police have charged a Regina man after finding drugs, including fentanyl, and weapons during a traffic stop.

Officers stopped a vehicle travelling in the westbound lane of Ninth Avenue near Albert Street around 11:55 a.m. Tuesday. The man had outstanding warrants and was arrested, police said in a news release.

Police say they found a Taser, brass knuckles, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine in the vehicle.

Bradley Scott Lisowik, 51, is facing multiple charges including possession of stolen property and possession of substances for the purpose of trafficking.

He made his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.