REGINA -- A Regina man has been charged with uttering threats after police say he told them he had COVID-19 and threatened to cough on them when he was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle.

Police say they saw a van driving too fast through North Central around 11:40 p.m. Saturday. According to police, the van then swerved and almost hit a parked police cruiser on Fourth Avenue between McTavish and Argyle Streets. The officer was able to move the vehicle before it was hit.

Police say a woman reported the van as stolen just before midnight. The van was found in the 1400 block of Rae Street.

The driver fled the scene and was arrested shortly after. As officers transported the man back to the station, he told them he had tested positive for COVID-19 and threatened to cough on them. Police say he wasn’t displaying symptoms, but officers wore PPE while bringing him into custody.

The 30-year-old man is facing multiple charges including possession of stolen property, theft of a motor vehicle and uttering threats.

He made his first court appearance on Monday morning.