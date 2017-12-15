

CTV Regina





A 19-year-old man has been charged after spraying bear mace into a home on Thursday evening.

Officers were called to a home in the 2000 block of St. John Street around 10:20 p.m. According to police, someone knocked on the front door and window of the home and then discharged bear spray into the home through a window. At least six people suffered from effects of the spray. A man with bear spray was arrested at the scene.

Raiden Panipekeesick-Shore has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon. He was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25, 2018.