

CTV Regina





Police have charged a man in connection with a standoff in North Central Regina on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Dewdney Avenue for a domestic assault in progress shortly before noon. When police arrived, they found a woman with injuries from an assault. They also believe a child had been assaulted during the incident.

The woman was taken to hospital, and the child was placed in the care of a family member while police attempted to get the man to come out of the house.

Two blocks of Dewdney Avenue and one block of Retallack Street were closed while police negotiated with the suspect.

The man came out late Monday afternoon. He was taken into custody, and charged with assault and breach of undertaking.

He made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.