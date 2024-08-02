Man charged after swinging baseball bat at Regina police officer

Regina police says one of its officers required medical treatment after they were struck with a baseball bat while responding to a weapons offense call.

Officers were sent to a home on the 500 block of Hamilton Street just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday, where a 23-year-old man had barricaded himself inside the residence, police said in a news release.

“After entering the residence and attempting to arrest the suspect, the suspect swung a baseball bat, making contact with the officers,” the release said.

The suspect is facing six charges in total, all relating to assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

The suspect will be in court on Aug. 6, Regina police said.