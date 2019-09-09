

CTV News Regina





A man has been arrested and charged after police say he threatened another man with a homemade sword on Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the area of Victoria Avenue and Angus Street around 5:05 p.m. for reports of a weapons offence. According to police, two men approached a 45-year-old man. One of the suspects was holding a homemade sword. The two suspects were located in the area by police and both were taken into custody. No one was injured.

Travis Piapot, 34, has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and failing to comply. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.