

CTV Regina





A man has been charged after police say he tried to run over an officer with his vehicle.

Police say officers saw a suspicious vehicle at the back of a home in the 700 block of Garnet Street around 2:45 a.m. Monday. When they tried to stop the vehicle, police say the driver backed into the police vehicle and then backed into a power pole. Officers tried to stop the driver by getting out of the police vehicle, and the driver drove towards the officers. An officer in the path of the vehicle shot at the vehicle. It veered away and narrowly missed hitting the officer, police said in a news release.

The vehicle drove out of the alley on Second Avenue and did not stop for other officers. The vehicle stopped at near Seventh Avenue and Campbell Street, where the driver was arrested.

He was treated for minor injuries at the scene and wasn’t hit by the officer’s bullet. Police say the man was determined to be impaired by a drug recognition evaluation, and the vehicle was stolen.

Michael William Young, 22, is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, possession of stolen property, driving while impaired and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday afternoon.

Police say they will review the officer’s use of their gun under their use of force policy.