A man has been charged with armed robbery after a vehicle was stolen on Sunday.

According to the Regina Police Service, officers were dispatched to Casino Regina around 9:17 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say a man with a knife threatened the driver of a parked vehicle, and stole the vehicle. Officers eventually found the stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of Rae Street, and chased the suspect on foot.

The man was found with stolen property unrelated to the incident.

Danton Bitternose, of Regina, is charged with armed robbery, possession of stolen property over $5000 and possession of stolen property under $5000.

Bitternose will be held in custody and will make his first appearance in court on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 10 a.m.