A 21-year-old man is facing a number of charges after luring people to fake sales through social media.

On March 19, a robbery that happened in the 1200 block of Rae Street was reported to police. The victim was lured to the address to buy an item advertised on a social media site, police said in a news release. When the victim arrived, the suspect had a weapon and demanded money from the victim.

On March 24, police were called to the 1300 block of Rae Street. Police say the suspect took the victim’s money and gave the victim an item different than was advertised in the suspect’s social media post. Police say they launched a fraud investigation.

On March 30, police were called to a robbery in the 1500 block of Cameron Street. Police say the suspect again used social media to advertise an item for sale. When the victim arrived, the suspect had bear mace and demanded money. The victim was able to leave the scene and call police.

Jared Asapace, 21, has been charged with robbery and fraud.

He appeared in court on March 26 and April 11.