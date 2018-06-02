

CTV Regina





A 21-year-old man has been charged following a weapon-related investigation on Saturday.

Just after 12:40 p.m., Regina police were called to the 2300 block of 12th Avenue for a report of a weapons offence involving a gun. A witness reported seeing a man put a handgun in the waist band of his pants. They said he was wearing a tie-dyed t-shirt, grey sweat pants, a black leather jacket and a black hat.

Police found the man matching the description. They challenged him and arrested him.

Police then found a black plastic toy handgun near the suspect.

Jamie Lee Cooper of Regina has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and failing to comply with undertaking.

He is set to appear in Provincial Court on Monday.