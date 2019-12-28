REGINA -- A Regina man is facing three charges after a woman was kidnapped in her own vehicle on Friday evening.

Police say officers noticed a stolen vehicle driving in the area of McIntosh St. and Litzenberger Cres. around 7:30 p.m. The license plate on the vehicle did not match and had also been reported stolen.

After parking in the 6000 block of Rochdale Blvd., a man exited the vehicle. When police attempted to make an arrest he fled on foot.

He ran to the intersection of Rochdale Blvd. and McCarthy Blvd., and got into the passenger side of a vehicle which was stopped at a red light.

Police say the woman driving the car drove the suspect to the area of 5 Ave and Retallack St., against her will.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and was apprehended shortly after with the help of the Canine Unit.

The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Larry Olson of Regina. Olson is facing three charges including kidnapping and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and under $5,000.

He will make his first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019.