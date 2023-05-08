Man charged, another at large, following taxicab robbery in Regina

A man is in custody while police search for a second suspect after a Regina taxicab was robbed.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), on May 7 at around 4:30 p.m., police were on route to a call when officers were flagged down by a resident on the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Princess Street.

The resident told police that someone was being robbed, an RPS news release read.

Police found a man was being held by two other men nearby. Officers were told that the man being held had tried to rob a taxicab driver at knifepoint.

Through an investigation, police learned that two men had entered a cab in the area and demanded money and property from the driver, RPS explained.

One of the suspects took the driver’s belongings. Both men fled soon after.

The victim and a bystander chased the suspects and caught the man that had the driver’s belongings.

The driver had their belongings returned following the arrest.

The second suspect in the robbery was not identified and remains at large.

Regina police encourage anyone who may information on the robbery to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.

A 22-year-old man from Regina has been charged with one count of robbery.

The accused made his first appearance on his charge in provincial court on May 8.