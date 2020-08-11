REGINA -- A 48-year-old man has been charged after allegedly leaving threatening voice-mail messages to Premier Scott Moe’s office.

Regina police said today the man faces a charge of uttering threats, according to a news release.

The charge stems from an investigation in early August.

Police said RCMP alerted them about the voice-mail messages, which they say were sufficiently concerning to prompt further investigation.

It appears there were two times the threatening messages were made.

One was on Aug. 10 to Moe’s legislative office and the other on Aug. 8 to a non-government agency.

On Aug. 10, police arrested and charged the man who they believe is responsible for the calls.

In an email, a government spokesperson confirmed the messages contained threats directed at Moe.

The email said Moe will continue with his regular schedule. The government thanked RCMP and Regina police for their help in the investigation.

The government won’t further comment on the matter because it is now before the courts.

The man was released on an undertaking and will appear in court on Sept. 2.