Man charged in 2021 death of Sask. RCMP officer back in court for possible plea

The man charged in the 2021 death of Saskatchewan RCMP Officer Shelby Patton is back in court Wednesday where a possible plea may be made.

Alphonse Stanley Traverse, now 43, is facing a charge of first-degree murder after he allegedly hit Patton with a suspected stolen truck in the town of Wolseley on June 12, 2021.

RCMP said Patton was struck and killed by the vehicle while outside his cruiser when he was initiating a traffic stop.

Traverse was originally charged with manslaughter before the charge was upgraded in the fall of 2021 following a preliminary hearing, according to RCMP.

A 43-year-old woman, Marlene Velma Louise Pagee, who was with Traverse when the incident happened was also originally charged with manslaughter, her charge was then changed to accessory after the fact of murder.

The two were eventually apprehended by RCMP near the community of Francis in southeast Saskatchewan about two hours after the incident.

More to come…