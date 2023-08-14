Man charged in 2022 crash that killed Fort Qu'Appelle woman

A man has been charged in connection to a crash in 2022 that took the life of a 25-year-old Fort Qu’Appelle woman.

The crash happened on the night of June 15, 2022. RCMP officers with the White Butte detachment were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. to a collision on Highway 10 about 10 kilometres north of Balgonie, Sask.

A car with a lone driver collided with another car with four occupants, an RCMP news release said.

A 25-year-old Fort Qu’Appelle woman, who was one of the passengers, was declared dead by EMS at the scene.

Another passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries – while the driver and third passenger were treated for undetermined injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle did not report any serious injuries to police.

Following an investigation with the help of an RCMP crash reconstructionist and in consultation with the Crown prosecution, the driver of the second vehicle was arrested in Wolseley on Aug. 9.

A 22-year-old from Balgonie is facing two charges including operation of a conveyance while impaired causing death and causing bodily harm.