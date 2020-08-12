REGINA -- A 49-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm following a four-vehicle crash yesterday in Regina.

Regina police said in a news release Wednesday the charge stems from the incident on Broad Street and Saskatchewan Drive Tuesday morning.

At 7:57 a.m., officers were called to the intersection, finding there were four vehicles involved.

In their investigation, officers determined a GMC Acadia was travelling northbound on Broad Street in the right lane when it rear-ended a Honda CR-V. The Acadia then struck a Ford van.

The impact caused the CR-V to be pushed forward into a Mitsubishi Lancer.

Police said a 19-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the CR-V, was injured in the crash and taken to hospital.

EMS and firefighters removed the driver from the GMC Acadia. Police said there was evidence that indicated the driver was potentially using drugs.

EMS administered first aid to the driver and then transported him to hospital.

Police then charged the man driving the Acadia with drug impaired driving causing bodily harm. He made his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.