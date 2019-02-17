

A Regina man has been charged with second degree murder after a man was found dead in the North Central area on Thursday.

Christopher Dillin Braun, 37, is charged in relation to the death of Morris Poitras, 27, of Fort Qu’Appelle.

Braun was arrested on Friday as a result of the investigation, which began after a man was found dead in the early morning hours of Feb. 14 on the 800 block of Montague Street.

Braun will make his first appearance in Provincial Court on Tuesday.