Man charged in Regina’s first murder of the year
Police block an alley in North Central Regina on Feb. 14. (Creeson Agecoutay / CTV Regina)
CTV Regina
Published Sunday, February 17, 2019 11:06AM CST
A Regina man has been charged with second degree murder after a man was found dead in the North Central area on Thursday.
Christopher Dillin Braun, 37, is charged in relation to the death of Morris Poitras, 27, of Fort Qu’Appelle.
Braun was arrested on Friday as a result of the investigation, which began after a man was found dead in the early morning hours of Feb. 14 on the 800 block of Montague Street.
Braun will make his first appearance in Provincial Court on Tuesday.