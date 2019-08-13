

CTV Regina





A 42-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy.

Police were received a report about a sexual assault at a business in the 3800 block of Sherwood Drive on Aug. 6.

Police say Romeo Barnat Morales, 42, has been charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age and sexual interference.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 30.

A post from a hair salon in the 3800 block of Sherwood Dr., said Morales was an employee at the salon, but no longer works there.

Police say there is a possibility of other victims who haven’t been reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.