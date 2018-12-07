

CTV Regina





A 32-year-old man has been charged after a mail truck was stolen from the main Canada Post depot in Regina on Wednesday.

According to a release by the Regina police, the van was full and the driver was at the back when it was stolen. The driver was thrown from the back when the suspect drove away, but wasn’t injured.

RCMP located the van on Highway 46 east of Regina, and arrested the driver.

Christopher Parchomchuk, 32, has now been charged with possession of stolen property obtained by a crime over $5,000, and one count of obstructing a peace officer.

Parchomchuk’s next court appearance is December 17, 2018 in Regina Provincial Court.