Man charged in Thursday evening SWAT call
Officers were called to the 5300 block of McKenna Crescent on Dec. 27, 2018
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 9:56PM CST
Last Updated Friday, December 28, 2018 3:52PM CST
A man has been charged after a SWAT call on Thursday night.
Regina Police say members including a SWAT team, crisis negotiators, and the Canine Unit were on scene in the 5300 block of McKenna Crescent in the city's southwest as part of an ongoing investigation around 9:30 p.m.
One person was taken into police custody without injury to the suspect, members of the public or police.
Dustin Adam Clarke-Rusnack, 38, is facing multiple charges, including careless use of a firearm, trafficking a scheduled substance and possession of a firearm.
He made his first court appearance on Friday afternoon.