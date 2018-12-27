

CTV Regina





A man has been charged after a SWAT call on Thursday night.

Regina Police say members including a SWAT team, crisis negotiators, and the Canine Unit were on scene in the 5300 block of McKenna Crescent in the city's southwest as part of an ongoing investigation around 9:30 p.m.

One person was taken into police custody without injury to the suspect, members of the public or police.

Dustin Adam Clarke-Rusnack, 38, is facing multiple charges, including careless use of a firearm, trafficking a scheduled substance and possession of a firearm.

He made his first court appearance on Friday afternoon.