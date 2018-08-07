

CTV Regina





Assault charges have been laid after a man was hospitalized with serious injuries on Saturday night.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Retallack Street just after midnight. Police say a 36-year-old man sustained serious injuries from a bladed weapon. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say they were able to find a suspect and arrested a man.

Trevor Roy Sunshine, 40, is facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of methamphetamine.

He made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.