A 37-year-old man has been charged after two robberies over the weekend.

Police were called to a business in the 4100 block of Alberta Street around 6 p.m. Sunday for a report of a robbery. According to police, a man had a weapon and forced an employee to give him money from the register.

Later that night, around 10:45 p.m., police were called to another business in the 3800 block of Albert Street for another robbery. A man matching the description of the earlier robbery also stole money from that business.

William David Jamieson, 37, was arrested on Monday and charged with robbery and failing to comply with the conditions of his undertaking.

He appeared in court on Tuesday morning.