REGINA -- Regina police have charged a man with aggravated assault following an incident Friday night.

On July 3 at around 11:10 p.m., police were dispatched to the parking lot of a business in the 1800 block of Albert Street for a report of an injured person, according to a news release issued on Monday.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a man who was said to be the victim of an assault. He was also allegedly robbed of personal property.

Police said he was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Further investigation led police to the 2100 block of Albert Street, where they arrested a 40-year-old man. The man was carrying bladed weapons at the time of his arrest, police said.

The man has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.