A 47-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after an assault on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Montreal Street around 10:15 a.m. While travelling to the scene, police say officers saw a man with blood on him in the area of 12th Avenue and Toronto Street.

Other officers arrived at the home on Montreal Street and found an injured 53-year-old man. He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release.

According to police, the victim was fighting with the 47-year-old man and was assaulted with a weapon. Police also said the accused threatened to kill another man who left the scene.

The 47-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment, and then arrested and charged.

Ioan Danut Pop, 47, has been charged with attempted murder, uttering threats and failing to comply with a probation order.

He made his first court appearance on Thursday morning.