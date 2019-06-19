

CTV Regina





A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Estevan that happened on Tuesday.

At around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a south Estevan home after reports of a disturbance.

Police located a woman outside the home, and say it was clear she had suffered a stab wound. The victim, 25, was taken to hospital and then air-lifted to Regina for further treatment.

Police have arrested a 34-year-old man, who was subsequently charged with attempted murder.

More information will be provided when charges are laid, police said.